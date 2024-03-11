The center-right won the regional elections in Abruzzo: Marco Marsilio confirms himself as president of the Region. The exponent of Fratelli d'Italia, 56 years old, has harvest 53.5% of the votes against the 46.5% of his challenger Luciano D'Amico, supported by a centre-left coalition that ranged from Action and Italia Viva to the 5 Star Movement via the Pd and the Alleanza Verdi Sinistra.

The outcome of the regional elections allows the government forces, and in particular Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, to breathe a sigh of relief after the defeat recorded only two weeks ago in Sardinia.

“Marco Marsilio is the first president in the history of Abruzzo to be reconfirmed by the voters for a second term. And it is a source of great pride for us that the citizens of Abruzzo wanted to continue to trust him, and with him to trust the centre-right, which confirms itself as the majority”, commented Meloni on social media.

From the League there is talk of a “clear victory for the centre-right” and of a “good result” for the party led by Matteo Salvini: “Continue with good governance for another five years!”, is the Northern League's proclamation.

In the center-left for the moment only the leader of Action Carlo Calenda has commented on the result of the vote: “Action in Abruzzo2024 closes at 4%. Considering the type of election, which requires alliances that are not easy for us, the absence of regional councilors and the presence of civic lists is an excellent result. I congratulate the Abruzzo party and Giulio Sottanelli”, writes Calenda on social media.

