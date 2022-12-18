A journalist “from the house” willing to depoliticize the house. Sigfrid Gras (Barcelona, ​​1967) has been the director of TV3 since July, replacing Vicent Sanchis. The volume of challenges that it has on the table for public television is enormous: get more money, an extra 100 million, rehire the youngest, that is, make the new Super 3 work, digitize the chain and try to start the labels that point to the channel as a tool at the service of political command. Gras does not lose his good nature. He claims that he comes to work from within and avoid public projection, unlike his predecessor.

Ask. Is TV3 a partisan channel?

Reply. No, it is not nor does it have the vocation to be. Another thing is the election model for the governing council of the Catalan Media Corporation (CCMA), but that is a matter for Parliament. All the councilors voted for me.

Q. Political parties far from the independence movement have repeatedly pointed out a bias of TV3, and now Junts per Catalunya is also denouncing that there is partisanship. The party’s organization secretary has accused them of agreeing on content with Esquerra and Laura Borràs has supported that complaint.

R. They always criticize us for one thing or another. Basically, if almost all the groups criticize us, it indicates that we must be doing something right. We are used to that.

Q. It says “almost all”. Those who don’t criticize are those who already do well with what comes out on TV3?

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

R. I don’t know who is more comfortable with the content and, in recent months, I don’t remember anyone who hasn’t criticized us. With the political moment that Catalonia is experiencing, the only option that TV3 has is to do what we honestly believe should be done, because we will always have angry people. We do information the best way we know how.

More information

Q. After assuming the direction, he has admitted that TV3 had devoted too much time to political debate.

R. Yes, but it has an explanation. Doing so is much cheaper. For each program Euphoria you do six FAQ’s. Getting people talking about politics on TV is cheap. Now, we believe that our duty is to accompany the Catalan people and we get the feeling that there is less interest in politics than there was a few years ago. The political tension has subsided.

Q. Has TV3 been depoliticized?

R. It is a path that is going slowly, and more than depoliticizing TV3, it is about limiting the space for politics. Its place is in the Telenotícies, in the morning or in the Xavier Graset program. We see that political interviews have dropped a lot in audience and if that happens it is because politics has lost interest.

Q. You talk about depoliticizing the chain but you have not come back, you were head of content and had an active role in the team of the previous director, Vicent Sanchis.

R. I already admit that something was surely not done well, I do not shy away from responsibilities. But Catalonia lived a time and now lives a different one. And I think we are succeeding in imposing a change.

Q. Politics can also be done through entertainment.

R. Yes, but we try to prevent that from happening. One of the slogans that Ricard Ustrell has is that in the Col·lapse talk about politics just enough.

Q. The CCMA has a global budget of 240 million euros, but you second the request of President Rosa Romà and demand 100 million more.

R. Not having money, apart from showing people talking a lot on the screen, we have also neglected other offers, such as culture and children’s. If we want to recover it and promote an OTT (a digital content platform, like Netflix) we need money. Making television is expensive.

Q. At a time when journalism is being questioned and threatened by precariousness, do you think that TV3 is a pampered medium?

R. At TV3 we are not pampered compared to other televisions. We receive 31 euros per inhabitant in Catalonia, in Denmark it is 60. I consider it a good place to work but we have to evolve. We are reorganizing and transforming the channels. Digitizing the Super3, for example, is proving to be a success, and serves as a test bench for us.

Q. digital products like bricoheroeswith good audiences but controversial content, do they force the chain to balance what type of offer it proposes?

R. We like to play on the edge, we cannot be a white television. That’s why we have the Free Zone, but there are limits that cannot be crossed. With the bricoheroes we had problems because we believed that those limits had been crossed.

Q. His predecessor in office relativized that saying “Whore Spain” on television can be offensive.

R. Puta Espanya is something we don’t have to say.

Q. Do the production companies have an open bar to do whatever they want on Catalan TV?

R. No, we always review the scripts. I think that TV3 is the television in the world where you work with more freedom, but there are lines that cannot be crossed.

Q. Vicent Sanchis was a director with a lot of public projection. Is it a profile in which you feel comfortable?

R. I want to do the complete opposite of him, in that sense. I’m interested in working from within, I don’t want to be a well-known character.

Q. You came to directing after winning a merit contest, which was also done on Catalunya Ràdio. Miquel Calçada, mikimotohas denounced that there was pressure in that contest.

R. I am not aware that anyone has exerted pressure. Of the six people who evaluated the candidacies, I didn’t know any of them.

Q. There is an idea that a TV3 director is someone who spends all day dealing with claims from politicians. Is that a real image?

R. This happens and will continue to happen. But it doesn’t just happen here. Pere Aragonès or Jordi Turull don’t call me to complain, but there is always someone who tries to send you certain messages. If politicians didn’t complain it wouldn’t be them.

Q. Regarding Francesc de Dalmases, Junts deputy who frightened a journalist after an interview with Laura Borràs, do you have the feeling that TV3 did not do enough?

R. In retrospect there is always a little feeling that something more could be done, but honestly I don’t know how much more. The program director told me to drop the matter, perhaps to try to protect her. The truth is that it was an unusual case. We have introduced changes to the contracts, we require production companies and external companies to comply with the chain’s style book.

You can follow EL PAÍS Catalunya at Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter