An international, innovative and sustainable Sigep closes the curtain, confirming its leadership in sweet foodservice with visitors from over 160 countries and 1200 exhibiting brands from 35 nations. Among the key points linked to the success of the event, the element of innovation that characterized the exhibition is of particular importance, including the space offered to startups and the creation of the innovation district, also sealed by the innovation delivery ceremony awards: one award for innovations that are already on the market and one for innovations that are not yet on the market.

At Sigep, the main partner of the innovation district and the startup area was ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators, a point of reference for digital in Italy. The president of ANGI, Gabriele Ferrieri, commented as follows: “There were many success stories that we had the pleasure of rewarding on the Sigep stage, demonstrating that innovation and sustainability are key elements for the development of businesses and startup also for the confectionery food service sector. Special thanks to IEG and the Sigep team for this important event in which we are honored to be the main partner for the entire innovation district and startup area”. Italian Exhibition Group is meeting for Sigep 2025 from 18 to 22 January, again at the Rimini Fair. Meanwhile, another Food&Beverage event by IEG is upon us: from 18 to 20 February the Rimini Fair will host Beer&Food Attraction.