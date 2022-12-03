slocapthe development team behind It waswill cooperate with the film studio Story Kitchen to fit the title in question in the form of a live-action film. In this adaptation will be involved Derek Kolstadscreenwriter of the franchise John Wickwho will take care of the movie script.

Things are in the very early stages of film development since Story Kitchen has recently secured the rights to exploit Sifu. The title in question is certainly one of the most interesting in recent years, thanks to the mechanics of progressive ageing of the character based on the number of deaths and his extreme difficulty.

The aforementioned aging mechanics will obviously be one of the key elements of the feature film and it will be interesting to see how it all translates. Story Kitchen is a fledgling film studio that sees among the members Dmitri M. Johnsonwho produced the film Sonic the Hedgehoganother film adaptation of a video game.

Information around this project they are only those listed so far in this article. The director has not been revealed, nor the possible cast members or the release date. This project is still in its infancy and we will know more only in a few months. In the meantime, we remind you that Sifu is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch.