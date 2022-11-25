Continued Sloclap support for It wasthe fighting game for PC, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch, which a December will get a new update of considerable size, intended to carry also the Replay Editorwhich is a tool that allows you to record and edit videos from gameplay.

According to reports from the team, with the December update you will get this particular Replay Editor that will allow players to record parts of gameplay and edit themthrough editing, editing and effects tools, in order to create highly personalized clips.

In fact, the idea is to allow the martial arts based video creation, with the possibility of giving a strongly cinematic tone to these gameplay sequences, also adding typical tones of genre films. In addition to this, new additions are also planned in terms of content such as costumes for the main character and other novelties.

The update should then also bring corrections and changes which will then be specified in more detail with the official patch notes, but in the meantime the major innovations have been announced by SloClap with the tweet shown above.

We also recall that Sifu was nominated at The Game Awards in three categories for “best indie”, “best action game” and “best fighting game”, with the latter nomination also causing a bit of discussion about a cataloging judged incorrect for the type of game.