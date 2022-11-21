It was was launched last February on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC, and quickly impressed the public thanks to its combat system, setting and interesting “aging” mechanic. Now, nine months after the original release of the title, the martial arts fighting game by Sloclap has arrived on Nintendo Switch with a solid port that, except for some limitationssacrifices nothing that made the original so memorable in terms of gameplay.

Where were we

In Sifu we will take control of a child (we will be able to choose whether a boy or a girl at the beginning of the game) who witnesses the death of his father at the hands of Yang. The protagonist is in turn killed but, through a special medallion, comes back to life. The protagonist, therefore, decides to devote his entire life to it in search of revenge against Yang and his allies. The mechanic that has made Sifu so fascinating since the time of its original release is the one linked to the aforementioned medallion, which each death of the protagonist allows him to come back to life. However, that comes at a price. Every time he dies, in fact, the protagonist will age inexorablyuntil a point is reached where you can never come back to life. Every decade the protagonist ages visibly and it leads to take more and more damage.

However, aging does not only bring malus, given that the process brings the protagonist to deal more damage to enemies who will stand in our way on our quest for vengeance. In any case, being defeated repeatedly is a gameplay element that should not be underestimated, since each death will be recorded in a specific counter. The recorded number will add up to our age with every death, and that means every defeat it will bring us closer and closer to permanent character death. At launch, the difficulty of the work scared many players and, to make up for this, the Sloclap development team added additional difficulty options. In addition to the new difficulties Student And Masterwhich make the experience respectively more easy or more hardthe game also has a list of modifiers that you can unlock after completion, which modify the experience at the discretion of the player.

A functional port, but not exceptional

Since this is the port of a title released almost a year ago, we won’t be here to go into detail about the gameplay of the work. If you want more information about it, we invite you to read our first review dedicated to the title. In this review we will analyze whether or not this port managed to keep the original experience unchanged. Sifu, on Nintendo Switch, runs at 30 fps and, apart from one point at the start of the first level, there aren’t many frame rate drops throughout the game. Resolution-wise, Sifu on Switch goes to 720pwhile in portable mode it drops to 500p. The main criticism that can be made to this porting is that Sifu, basically, was certainly not a triple A title on a technical level, and on Switch have seen better conversions with decidedly more difficult titles to run (just see The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt). Sifu is certainly not an open world and during the adventure we will always explore rather restricted areas, with game areas full of enemies, but never so many to prevent a higher caliber port.

As mentioned above, however, it must be specified that Sifu offers different performance between mode docked is that handheld. If in the first case, despite some technical losses and flaws, the game brings back the experience originally lived on the PlayStation and PC consoleswhen you try the opera in mode portable the situation is getting worse. In addition to the aforementioned 500p, the frame rate is more unstable, with decidedly more conspicuous and frequent drops compared to the docked mode. However, it should be specified that we are not talking about anything disastrous, and they are all problems that can be solved in the coming weeks by the development team through specific updates. Regardless of this, however, it is paradoxical how a console often focuses on the concept of portability offers worse performance than docked mode.

As far as the technical aspect is concerned, the porting process has left what was seen in the previous versions of the title almost unchanged, thanks to the minimal graphic sector and to his amazing art style. Here too, as in the case of resolution and fps, the development team could have done a slightly better job. Although Nintendo Switch is a limited console, Sifu is certainly not remembered for having a photorealistic graphics sector. Therefore, one cannot but negatively highlight the fact that some textures they are less well-groomed compared to previous versions, and in general there is a certain graphic impoverishment. From this point of view, play the title in portable mode will make these shortcomings less noticeable. On the subject of uploads, here too there is a deterioration compared to previous versions, although in this case it is much more understandable. In any case, the problem is only noticeable in direct comparison, especially with the PlayStation 5 version, given that in general the duration of the uploads is manageable.

Sifu was one of the best games of the year and, despite all the technical flaws listed so far, the experience remained intact on Switch as well. It should be noted that the Sloclap development team worked on the port without the help of other teams, as happened for other conversions that arrived on Nintendo’s hybrid console. As far as the final result it’s not great, the effort of a young and inexperienced team that is already distinguishing itself in the industry should be rewarded. If you have not had the opportunity to play Sifu on the PlayStation consoles and on PC, the Nintendo Switch version it is a valid alternative if you are able to postpone about a technical sector that is not exceptional and a frame rate that is not always stable.