It was has one release date precise regarding the versions Steam, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox Onewhich will arrive alongside the Arena update as announced in the trailer below on March 28, 2023.

After seeing the release period, we now have a more precise date, i.e. March 28, which also corresponds to the launch of thefree update “Arena”which introduces a new game mode for the unique tactical fighting action game Sloclap.

After being linked exclusively to the PlayStation and Epic Games Store platforms, Sifu then arrived on Nintendo Switch and at this point completely makes its transition to a multiplatform title, also reaching Steam and Xbox.

The Arena expansion introduces 9 new environments and 45 challenges spread across 5 game modes, providing a total of 10 more hours of gameplay than the standard required for the story mode and original content.

For those who already own the game, the update will be free, while it is already included in the upcoming new versions of Sifu. In case you haven’t followed it previously, it is a particular fighting game with a high technical rate, which requires you to act with attention and timing, facing us with a very high and demanding average level of challenge.

It also has a particular damage system that sees the protagonist grow old with each death in the game, introducing a very original mechanic. To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Sifu published on these pages at the original launch.