Since its announcement last February, It was has ardently captured the attention of the writer. A three-dimensional beat’em up with its own death system, the framework of an adventure game and a kung fu pupil to guide you through a familiar watercolor revenge story. Intriguing!

It is not surprising then, that behind the project of the French studio Sloclap (the authors of Absolver) there are two mastodons like Epic and Sony.

Sifu, from the very first trailer, seems to present itself well with a playful formula devoted to fun and spectacle, thanks to its true, evident protagonist: the combat system.

Thanks to a playable build made available to the press, we were able to touch the product firsthand and we are, of course, here to offer you the first impressions of the case. The experience was rather fleeting, since the content only focused on a short portion of the mission at an early stage of the adventure.

The test was enough to get to know the basic mechanics of the combat system and gave way to barely scratch the surface of the other aspects, from the structure of the game environments to the progression, also closely linked with the peculiar death system.

It was Developer: Sloclap

Publisher: Sloclap

Version covered: PC

Availability: February 8, 2022 on PC (Epic Games Store), PS4, PS5

Despite its smallness, the session threw lights of renewed daring and partial confirmation on the clashes, which seem to work and really entertain thanks to a lean and accessible formula, not for this thin. There is room, however, also for some perplexity, mostly linked to more peripheral aspects of game design. Let’s proceed in order.

The combat system is unquestionably the protagonist of Sifu. The basis is the rather classic one of an alternation between parries, dodges and hits, certainly embellished by a good animation sector. We have two important elements in support: the focus, or the possibility of exploiting the master concentration of kung fu to identify and hit a weak point of the enemy, and melee weapons.

The latter can be collected in settings or by enemies, they break after a certain number of shots and appear to be of three macro types: medium-range blunt weapons such as clubs and glass bottles, long-range blunt weapons such as poles and sticks and weapons by cutting.

The aesthetic style is particular, with brushstrokes of watercolor that draw the contours and color the scene.

The movesets have a slight characterization and the weapons are generally very useful for breaking the guard of the enemies and providing a perceptible surge to the rhythm of the fight. Each of the three types has specific perks – few – linked to focus moves that can be unlocked by consuming experience points after death or at specific altars, along with several other skills and improvements, such as a dodge to be performed with the right timing to bring our alter-ego behind the enemy.

The formula as a whole amuses and galvanizes, also thanks to a discrete AI. Enemies parry, dodge and alternate basic attacks with more decisive moves, the latter forcing the player to evade the blow.

On the variety in the type of enemy and movepools we obviously cannot express ourselves too assertively, even if the couple of toughest opponents encountered (one of which even introduced by a short scripted sequence) suggests the presence of at least mid-bosses, and therefore of a stratification of the clashes that can avoid repetitiveness.

The only drawback of the phases of pure fist fights is the management of the shot, with the camera that in some situations does not seem to work finely in synergy with the movement of the player, remaining very central and often covering a portion of the visual field useful to distinguish the type of attack that the opponent is preparing to launch.

Experience and points can be used to acquire new skills. Here we have seen a few, but we are confident that the park will expand!

If fights are the heart of the experience, Sifu places them within a game level structure that seems to leave room for exploration, small puzzles and dialogic interaction with different options.

In these respects, however, the sensation is that of a rather linear and contained product. The only level that we could play partially took us inside a club. The environments beyond the doors were not particularly rich in detail, and the player’s interaction was limited to melee weapons, very rare objects and dialogues with some appearances.

Expressing ourselves on the effectiveness of the latter and on the effective diversification of the playful-narrative perspectives as a result of the player’s choices is almost impossible here, but the only circumstance in which we came across had a predetermined epilogue, whatever the player choice. Not the best of auspices.

The presence of a handful of locked doors – one from a code, one from a tile – suggests the presence of a light puzzle component that could require the player to rummage through the game environments without being able to inexorably go straight to the next punch.

We sincerely hope that the dialogues are at least an elaborate moment of the handful we glimpsed during the rehearsal.

Other questions arise regarding the balance and difficulty of the adventure. Sifu is an exclusively single player title, and here it will be even more important to evaluate the level of challenge over the long distance. This is even more so by virtue of the intersection with the peculiar game over management.

In Sifu the defeat correlates in a rather anachronistic way to the advancement of age, suggesting the presence of a supernatural component in the story. The pendant that deteriorates with each use, in fact, is able to instantly bring us back to life for a limited number of times that, to date, we do not know.

The price to pay is personal, with the age of our pupil that will increase according to a death counter that grows with each knockout and can be decreased with a series of knockdowns or particular actions. Each rebirth will affect the gameplay as well as the somatic traits of the protagonist, since the health bar will be reduced in favor of a greater amount of damage inflicted.

The evidence gave us no way to extinguish the artifact’s resources. Certainly the enemies are reactive and some clashes are pleasant from the point of view of the challenge already in this first phase, but it remains to understand how much the retry can be abused and, above all, where the difficulty curve will point.

With each awakening the pendant will exhaust some of its power. You can also decide not to use it, and decree the game over at the first KO.

We close by reporting to you for completeness of information that the build on which the test was carried out is from a handful of months ago. We sincerely hope that this does not represent the state of play on the title to date, as it has looked rather unripe, to put it mildly. At nearly every door opening, the framerate faltered, with dives dropping nearly 20 frames. Unfortunately, until February 8, there is not much left.

We are however confident because, net of some proverbial flea in the ear, Sifu seems to have all the credentials to entertain and satisfy the fine palate of the pve scrolling fighting game enthusiast.

We continue to keep an eye on him with interest, and we are sure we are not among the few.