Sloclap published the patch 1.08 from It was introducing the long-awaited news of the free spring update. For the occasion, the studio presented a new one trailer which summarizes the highlights of the update and which you can view in the player above.

As previously reported, the first free update of Sifu introduces the new difficulty levels “student” and “master”, the first more accessible than the challenge proposed by the game at launch, while with the second you will have to deal with even more fierce and gifted opponents of more intricate patterns.

The other noteworthy innovations are the introduction of a training modein which you can get familiar with the combat system and combos without stress, new outfits for the protagonist and new options for the game interface, including one that allows you to completely hide it.

The official Patch 1.08 Notes are available at this address and basically summarize the details of the aforementioned novelties with in addition a series of more and less known bug fixes, changes to the camera in the most crowded clashes and various improvements, including some related to the game interface.

We remind you that Sifu is available on PC, PS5 and PS4. Furthermore, since yesterday the Sloclap action can also be purchased in the physical version Vengeance Edition for PlayStation and Deluxe platforms for PC.