It was will also come in physical edition, as well as digitally, in the spring of 2022 through a version published by Microids which will therefore arrive later than the initial one on PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store.

The new action based on martial arts, as we already know, will therefore arrive on February 8, 2022 on PlayStation Store and Epic Games Store in versions PS5, PS4 and PC digitally, but later, within the spring of 2022 and still on a date to be specified, it will also be published in physical edition, under the Microids label.

We saw a 13-minute gameplay video of the game in question, coming from the authors of the excellent Absolver, but we also got to know it better through the tried and tested published in recent days on these pages. It is a sort of very technical scrolling fighting game, in which we fight with bare hands or with hand-to-hand weapons against a large number of enemies, using techniques taken from the reality of kung fu, at least as a basis.

The protagonist is a fighter determined to avenge the death of his martial arts master, facing hordes of enemies within different levels and with a particular roguelite-style system that makes him age with each “death”. Above we can see the trailer dedicated to the physical version of Sifu.