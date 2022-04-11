The Batman it’s one of the most successful films of 2022, at least so far, so it’s common for someone to want to have their gaming counterpart. If you are among them, do not go further, because it will be enough for you to possess It was and download some mod for excellent results, as shown in a video of the Voyagers Revenge channel, which shows the martial arts game transformed into a tie-in of The Batman thanks to the use of three mods. Let’s see the movie:

The mods used to achieve such comic wonder are: Batman 2022, Daredevil-Inspired Moveset (with in-game Skill Videos) And Catwoman for Sifu. The first two are downloadable from Nexus Mods, the third from the modder’s Patreon.

As you can see, there really is everything you need, including the original dub of the film and the soundtrack of the same. Of course, there is no need to specify that the installation of the mods requires the PC version of the game. There is also no caution that before touching the game files it is best to know what you are doing.