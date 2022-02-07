The third-person fighting game title of Sloclap, It waswill be out next week, and the developer has been working hard to perfect both the martial arts combat and the overall atmosphere.

In a new live-action short film directed, written and edited by Christopher Clark Cowanwe can see the whole essence of the game coming.

As a kung fu apprentice whose family has been killed, the player embarks on a mission to hunt down the five responsible killers. Throughout the adventure, you will have to contend with a variety of enemies, bodyguards and other experienced fighters. Using combos, parries, dodges and objects in the environment will be the key to survival.

In the event of death, however, it is possible to resurrect using a special talisman. This allows you to unlock new skills along with greater damage at the cost of aging the protagonist.

Sifu, reviewed on the pages of Eurogamer.it, will be released on February 8 on PS4, PS5 and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Source: Gamingbolt.