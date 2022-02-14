It was has been out a few days ago: the title of Sloclap has been able to kidnap the hearts of the players precisely because it lends itself to being a great challenge (most of the players, as we reported in a recent news, struggle to defeat the second boss).

Now, Digital Foundry through a video analysis compares the PC and PS5 versions of the game. The 23 minutes of analysis show, for example, that the PlayStation 5 version of Sifu runs in real 4K, while as far as the PC is concerned, everything can vary according to the configurations of your hardware. The game on next-gen consoles supports the features of DualSense, although in some cases both adaptive triggers and haptic feedback are not fully exploited.

As for loading times, Sifu on PS5 can count on the fast SSD of the next-gen console: the game loads faster than its counterpart on PC. On the FPS front, Sifu for PS5 remains stable at 60 FPS, while even in this case, the PC version can always get higher FPS based on the hardware structure and the settings chosen. Below you can take a look at the video.

By the way: do you know that there is already a PC mod of Sifu that makes us play the role of John Wick?