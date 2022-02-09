During the past few hours, through an interview, we learned the news that the development team of It was is working on some free DLC.

It was it turned out to be a really great game (if you are curious to know our rating we refer you to our dedicated review), despite its complexity. Indeed, its elegance and its style have attracted the attention of many playerseven the less experienced and not particularly accustomed to the roguelike genre.

One of the main requests of the community, in addition to that linked to an easy mode, is aimed at the miltiplayer sector, currently completely absent from the production. The team’s response came via an interview with SloClap marketing manager Félix Garczynski. Here are his words, which on balance leave no room for analysis:

Sifu will remain a single player game. We are an independent studio with limited means and we wanted the team to focus on creating an engaging and distinctive single player experience. However, we have additional content planned for post-launch!

Although multiplayer, as opposed to the previous team game Absolverwill not be present in the game, fans can confidently expect new story content, features, modes and more.

That said, SloClap also has confirmed that the DLC will be freehere is another piece of interview, also by Garczynski, recently released on PlayStation Blog:

We wanted to let you know who part of the team behind it It was is already working on post-launch content. We have exciting plans for free content updates that we will be able to tell you more about soon! Stay tuned to find out more and enjoy your experience with It was!

The news about Sifu and its free DLC for today ends here, we hope we have been useful to you. Of course, even if lowering the difficulty of the experience basically kills the game, we hope that the team will really consider introducing an easy mode, so that the users less accustomed to the genre can access this very complicated title.