With March just a few days away, PlayStation has shared the list of games that will be part of the Plus service next month. On this occasion, we have a quite interesting selection, since the acclaimed Sifu It will be part of the collection that users can obtain at no additional cost.

All those who have a PlayStation Plus subscription, regardless of whether it is Essential, Premium or Extra, will be able to download four games at no additional cost. This offer will be available between March 5 and April 1, 2024. On this occasion, the selection is made up of:

EA Sports F1 23 | PS4, PS5

“Be the last to brake in EA Sports F1 23, the official video game of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship. A new chapter in the exciting 'Braking Point' story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries. Race wheel to wheel on the new Las Vegas and Qatar circuits, and earn rewards and upgrades in F1 World. The new red flags add a real strategic element and the 35% race distance feature offers more action and excitement. Drive updated 2023 cars with the official F1 lineup of your favorite 20 drivers and 10 teams. Additionally, F2, the ultimate training ground for F1, is now updated with the latest content for the 2023 season, including new cars and driver line-ups across the paddock. Create your dream team and compete to win in MyTeam Career mode, compete in split-screen or expanded cross-platform multiplayer, and get more social with new Racenet leagues.”

Sifu | PS4, PS5

“Is one life enough to know Kung Fu? Sifu is a stylish yet gritty beat-em-up, featuring visceral hand-to-hand combat in a contemporary urban setting. From Sloclap, creators of the acclaimed fighting game Absolver for PS4, Sifu follows a young kung fu student on a path of revenge, searching for the murderers of his family. One against all, he has no allies and has countless enemies. He will have to rely on his unique mastery of kung fu to prevail and preserve his family's legacy.”

Hello Neighbor 2 | PS4, PS5

“Solve the mystery of the missing children in the rural town of Raven Brooks in this family-friendly stealth horror sequel. Hello Neighbor 2 invites you to a seemingly quiet Raven Brooks town where everyone is hiding something. You are an investigative journalist seeking to uncover your neighbors' darkest secrets and solve the case of Mr. Peterson, Hello Neighbor's infamous antagonist. Hide, look for clues behind mysteries and play against complex AI-controlled opponents of advanced neural networks that learn from you and all other players – now the whole city is your playground!”

Destiny 2: Witch Queen | PS4, PS5

“Enter the Throne World of Savathûn to uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light. She learns the secrets to making new weapons, the new Glaive, and survives to reveal the truth within her web of lies. A twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor, the Throne World of Savathûn harbors a fragile balance of power. From her palace to the swamp, everything she hides can be found here. Create custom loadouts with unique combinations of mods, shaders, and stats. She masters the new Glaive weapon type and unleashes powerful melee combos, projectile attacks, and a deployable energy shield.”

As you can see, this time we have four games, which is an increase from the three we see each month. However, it is important to mention that To enjoy Witch Queenall users already have to have Destiny 2, which can be obtained separately. We remind you that this selection of games will be available between March 5 and April 1.

Finally, we remind you that you have until March 4 to get Foamstars, Rollerdrome and Steelrising on PlayStation Plus. In related topics, PlayStation lays off almost a thousand employees. Likewise, canceled PlayStation games are confirmed.

Editor's Note:

From this selection, Sifu It is the game that everyone should play. This is a challenging experience that requires you to become a Kung Fu master. It is an extremely interesting journey that has received multiple free updates expanding almost all possible sections.

Via: PlayStation Blog