Strong of an excellent first month for IT WAS which earned him more than a million copies sold, the French developer Sloclap is already thinking about the next steps with a new product, according to job announcements.

One of the positions the firm is looking for is for a level designer to help the team develop a new 3D action. The requirements are previous experience as a level designer, of course, and optionally also a game designer, and who has an interest in martial arts.

The possibilities are many but it could easily be a sequel to SIFU, given the success of the ruthless production, and striking while the iron is hot would be a predictable move as well as predictably appropriate.

Clearly, it could also be a new intellectual property, but which remains focused on combat and martial arts, perhaps already exploiting the excellent base on which its latest creation is built. In any case, it is obvious to say that sooner or later we will know more, so stay up to date.

Source: Gamerant