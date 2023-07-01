Sloclap posted a teaser trailers showing what’s cooking for the latest free update of It wascalled Final Update, which according to the first details would seem rich in content. The exit period was also indicated, set for the month of September 2023.

As we can see, the video in the first part summarizes the numerous additions that have arrived since launch to date, including new difficulty levels and arenas, and then gives us a first taste of what awaits us with the latest major post-launch update scheduled .

If with the previous Updates, Slocap focused above all on adding new features and modes, the final one seems to aim to expand the contents and offer new challenges to the players. In fact, we speak of well 6 new arenas and 75 challenges to play with, plus 27 brand new modifiers and two costumes.

We remind you that Sifu is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and from the end of March also on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Since its launch it has totaled over two million copies sold, demonstrating the great success recorded by the Sloclap kung fu-based action.