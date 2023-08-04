As reported a few weeks ago, among the contents of Sifu’s free Final Update we will find six new scenarios for the Arena mode, seventy-five new challenges and a large variety of modifiers and cheats, as well as some costumes inspired by the films.

L’ last update Of It was has one exit date announced by Sloclap with the trailer that you find below: the package will be available starting September 7 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, while on Nintendo Switch we will have to wait a little longer.

A worthy conclusion

Released on PC and PlayStation in February 2022, Sifu then landed on Xbox and finally on Nintendo Switch, thus embracing all current platforms and bringing with it its load of frenetic and spectacular action.

The concept behind the game is very interesting: commanding a young martial arts expertwe will have to defeat the gang of criminals who massacred our family and to succeed in the enterprise we will be able to count on a mysterious amulet that will bring us back to life every time we are killed.

The point is that with each resurrection we will have to sacrifice a few years of life, thus finding ourselves older and slower from time to time, but at the same time equipped with superior experience and power to carry on our battles.