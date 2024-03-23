Rocco Siffredi evaluates the counter-declaration on the matter of the alleged harassment

“Guys, I have an important message to give you, a really important one. If you love me you have to do what I ask you: stop insulting the journalist with whom I have this problem, let's call it misunderstanding. I ask you not to insult her, not to threaten her and above all to respect her nature, her person”. This is the appeal launched by the actor Rocco Siffrediin a story on Instagram, regarding the legal affair with the Adnkronos journalist Alisa Toaff.

“She's a woman, we had a problem, it's our problem that we'll solve – continues Siffredi – but I truly ask you from the bottom of my heart, if you love me, if you respect me as I know you do, don't insult her, don't disrespect her. It's the thing I really ask you most from my heart. Okay? Thank you”, concludes the actor and entrepreneur.

But in the meantime, according to what Corriere della Sera writes, Siffredi himself is considering a counter-declaration. “There was no conduct of harassment, much less sexualAnd. The only meeting with the journalist took place in a hotel lobby in front of dozens of people under the eye of cameras whose videos had already been requested for a copy”, is the line of Antonio Marino, the porn actor's lawyer.” Mr. Siffredi declares himself astonished by the accusation received, which he firmly rejects”, adds the lawyer, explaining that his client “has already given a specific mandate for the protection of his reputation”.

Alisa Toaff: “He didn't touch me, I was verbally harassed and now I'm in the crosshairs of hate”

Meanwhile, today the journalist Alisa Toaff speaks with Repubblica. «As long as there are unwelcome compliments, I usually ignore them. But he struck me in my dignity as a woman, as a journalist, as a professional. After the interview came out he bombarded me with messages for an entire evening. The last two were the heaviest. One is this: “Last message, I think you lack the ass because if a woman gets to be like this it means that she really lacks the ass, here, take a break, have a feast of which you will learn to be a normal person”, we read in Repubblica.

Toaff explains that there was no sexual or physical harassment: “Absolutely not. She insulted and verbally harassed me.” And then he adds, again to Repubblica: “I feel very bad, especially for the statements that came out without my approval. The only interview I wanted to do is with Repubblica. Dagospia overexposed me, and Siffredi also thanked him, absurd: he offended, he brought my origins and my family into the mix. There is an aggravating circumstance: that of religious hatred.”