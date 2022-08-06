Sifan Hassan has won the 3000 meters at the Diamond League in the Polish city of Chorzów. The two-time Olympic champion was the best in the Slaski stadium in 8.39.27.

Hassan made her return to the track last month after a long vacation, which she says she needed to recover from last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo. The 29-year-old Dutch won gold in Japan in the 5000 and 10,000 meters and also bronze in the 1500 meters.

On her return to Portland last month, Hassan won a 5000m. She went to the World Championship in Eugene with only that race in her legs. However, Hassan failed to take a medal. She finished fourth in the 10,000 meters and sixth in the 5000 meters.

Hassan raced to victory at the Diamond League in Poland, ahead of Ethiopian Ejgayehu Taye (8.40.14) and Margaret Chelimo Kipkemboi from Kenya (8.40.96). Maureen Koster finished tenth in 8.43.69, Diane van Es was thirteenth (8.49.55).

Painter improves record

Athlete Jessica Schilder has again improved her Dutch record shot put. Three weeks after she took bronze at the World Championships in Eugene with a throw of 19.77 meters, she put the bullet 7 centimeters further at the Diamond League in the Polish city of Chorzów. With 19.84 meters, Schilder finished second, behind the American world champion Chase Ealey (20.38).

Ealey had won the world title in his own country last month with a distance of 20.49 meters. The 23-year-old Schilder, who broke through internationally this year and also took bronze in March at the World Indoor Championships in Belgrade, started in Chorzów with an invalid attempt. On her second attempt, she again improved her Dutch record, something she already did a few times this year. After that, Schilder was unable to push the bullet any further.

In the Diamond League standings, the Volendam is also in second place behind Ealey. Schilder will participate in the European Championships in Munich later this month. See also In the case of a nuclear strike verdict? Medvedev warns Criminal Court - "Threat to the existence of mankind"

Jessica Painter. © ANP

