Sifan Hassan has won the silver medal in the 5,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest. Only the Kenyan top favorite Faith Kipyegon was too fast for the Dutch athlete in the final sprint. Kipyegon finished in 14.53.88, shortly before Hassan who crossed the finish line with a time of 14.54.11. The Kenyan Beatrice Chebet took bronze with a time of 14:54.33. The other Dutch finalist, Maureen Koster, finished twelfth.

In a tactical race in which none of the runners kept up the pace, Hassan, as usual, started at the back of the field. Before entering the final round, she moved to the front, where she competed with Kipyegon, the world record holder in the 5,000 meters who had also won the 1,500 meters earlier this World Championship. In the end, Hassan just fell short. She won her second medal at this World Cup, after she had already won bronze in the 1,500 meters on Tuesday.

Afterwards, Hassan showed herself happy and “grateful” with her medal and her World Cup. The 30-year-old athlete told against NOS that she had entered the tournament with little confidence and had come to learn. “I am very happy with silver, because I had a marathon four months ago,” she referred to her marathon debut in London, where she immediately achieved a sensational victory. It was therefore not surprising that she had to lose out to Kipyegon. “She has run a world record on this distance, she is just a bit faster in the last 50 meters,” says Hassan.

A pleased Hassan congratulates Kipyegon. Photo Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

Also read this column by Danielle Pinedo: At Sifan Hassan, medals and stories go together



Limited preparation time

She had limited preparation time for the World Cup, but that she nevertheless finished on the podium twice makes her optimistic. “I have seen what I can do and how much more I have in me,” she said with a big smile. She is scheduled to run the Chicago marathon on October 8, for which she has continued to train in the meantime. When asked what her plans are for the Olympic Games in Paris next year – track and/or marathon – she did not comment. “We will see.”

Hassan made an extremely relaxed impression at the World Championships in Budapest, despite a fall in the 10,000 meters that saw her seemingly certain gold medal slip from her hands. She also participated in three distances at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, but then she was “a lot of stress”. How different it was now. “Every race I got more energy, more shape.”

After the Games, she took a step back to rest mentally. Then she trained for the marathon. After her success in London, her enthusiasm for the marathon has only increased. In her series on the 5,000 meters, she ran a number of laps in the lead. Afterwards it turned out to be training laps: “In six weeks I will run another marathon, so it seemed like a good training to go nice and fast for nine laps.”