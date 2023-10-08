The marathon is a distance that scares Sifan Hassan. Because of the lack of experience she has with running such long distances, with training off the track, with drinking while running – something she otherwise never does. It is therefore a discipline that has captivated her in recent months, she said during a press conference last week. Because of that fear of the unknown, because of the challenge it offers.

After the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, the conclusion is that there was no need for that fear. After world and Olympic titles on the track (1,500, 5,000 and 10,000 meters), Hassan showed that he can master the longest and most classic distance on the road like (almost) no other. In her second race over 42,195 meters, Hassan ran the second fastest time ever: 2.13.44. If she had run this time two weeks ago, she would have been the world record holder. Now only the Ethiopian Tigst Assefa has been faster, she finished in Berlin in September in 2.11.53.

On Sunday, Hassan ran for a long time during the race in Chicago on a schedule that seems to be leading her towards a new world record, but in the final phase she also appears to be reaching her physical limits. With a grimace of pain she covers the last tens of meters, after the finish she wanders from fatigue and just sits down for a while.

Leading group of two

Hassan had started the race with a simple plan: stay with the leading group as long as possible and see how far she would get. After five kilometers, the leading group appeared to consist of only two runners: the Kenyan Ruth Chepngetich and Hassan. No one else could match their pace. Chasers were soon tens of seconds behind; During the last fourteen kilometers the Dutch woman was alone at the front of the women’s race.

For Hassan, this result must feel like a liberation. For her, everything revolved around this competition, her coach Tim Rowberry said during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last August. Because the marathon was new, and new is fun, and fun is important – that’s just how Hassan works.

Hassan herself said in the run-up to Sunday that she had struggled to concentrate on her running numbers during the World Championships – a rarely seen combination of three distances in which she took silver (5,000 meters) and bronze (1,500 meters) and a world title in the 10,000. lost meters by falling just before the finish. While she had to run a race almost every day in Hungary, she trained quietly in the stadium between races – she could think of little else than the marathon.

Her preparation this time had been completely different from the run-up to her first marathon, in April in London. Then her training was limited by Ramadan, by inexperience and by her track program, which allowed her to train more for speed and less for distance than she would have liked. Despite the messy run-up, Hassan amazingly won that race, even after cramps forced her to stop mid-race to stretch.

This time Hassan had a good preparation, partly thanks to the top form with which she emerged from the World Athletics Championships. She completed training weeks of up to 150 kilometers and took the time to learn to drink while running, essential to stay fit for two hours. She wanted to be good so badly that she and her coach Rowberry wondered whether she was overtrained, two weeks before the start in Chicago.

Hassan appears to be in top form in the race. Aided by the good conditions – in the men’s race, Kenyan Kelvin Kiptum set a new world record with a time of 2:00:35 – she was able to maintain the high pace at which she and Chepngetich started for the longest time of anyone.

After the finish, when she has caught her breath, Hassan calls it “incredible” and “amazing” in front of the camera. A long holiday now awaits her, during which she can recover from her busy schedule and think about which of all the disciplines she has mastered so well she wants to run at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024 next year.