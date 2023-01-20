We saw last week that the Chinese mathematician Chen Jingrun proved the theorem that bears his name using riddle theory, a powerful method that dates back at least to the third century BC. c.

Indeed, the most famous of the numerical sieves is that of Eratosthenes (276-194 BC), a simple algorithm (of the “old woman’s count” type) to find primes smaller than a certain natural number n. Write the numbers between 2 and n and cross out those that are not prime in successive steps: start with 2 and cross out all its multiples (ie, all even numbers); we go back to the beginning of the list and the first number not crossed out, 3, is prime, and we proceed to cross out all its multiples, and so on. The process ends when the square of the last prime thus found is greater than n.

Let’s look for, for example, the primes less than 20. We list the numbers from 2 to 20 and mark the multiples of 2:

2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

The first number not marked is 3, so its multiples are marked:

2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20

The next unmarked number is 5, and since its square is greater than 20, the process has finished and the primes are the unmarked numbers:

2 3 5 7 11 13 17 19

The process, somewhat cumbersome if the list of numbers is long, can be simplified (in what way?).

As an anecdote (and information of interest to programmers), the computer version of Eratosthenes’ sieve would become a standard method for comparing the efficiency of different programming languages.

Even more than for his sieve, Eratosthenes is famous for his remarkably accurate calculation of the Earth’s diameter, as well as for turning geography and geodesy into disciplines with their own entity and methods, introducing procedures and terminologies that are still used today. But that is another article.

Other screens

In the wake of Eratosthenes, other sieves (too advanced to be treated here, although their mathematical foundation is relatively simple), such as Euler’s, Legendre’s, Brun’s, Selberg’s or the so-called “big sieve”, have allowed some partial successes to be achieved in the hopeless task of addressing Goldbach’s conjecture. Like the Bombieri-Friedlander-Iwaniec theorem, which shows that there are infinitely many prime numbers of the form a² + b⁴, with a and b being integers and not necessarily different (I invite my astute readers to list the first primes of this type and draw some conclusion). And Chen Jingrun, who, as we have seen, showed that every even number large enough is the sum of two primes or of a prime and a semi-prime. He in turn proved that there are infinitely many primes p such that p + 2 is prime or semiprime, an important step toward proving the twin prime conjecture, according to which there are infinitely many pairs of twin primes.

In the mid-19th century, the French mathematician Alphonse de Polignac made a more general conjecture that for every natural number n there are infinitely many prime pairs whose difference is 2n. In the case of n = 1, we have the Twin Primes Conjecture. Can you find some prime pairs for n = 2, 3, 4…?

