Huh, wait a minute. Was there a Ford Sierra RS Cosworth station wagon?

The fast station wagon is nowadays indispensable in the car world. The concept has even spread to the United States, where station wagons are quite difficult to sell. Cars like the Audi RS6 Avant and BMW M3 Touring are the newest and hottest cars on Instagram these days.

But that has certainly not always been the case. The concept really took off in the 1990s with cars like the Audi RS2 Avant and Volvo 850 T-5R Estate. Before that, station wagons were still really effective pack mules that you certainly didn’t buy for the looks or sporty driving characteristics. With this Sierra RS Cosworth station wagon you can clearly see why: a very straight rear:

Home-made

Um, but wait a minute, a Sierra RS Cosworth station wagon? They’ve never been there, have they? No that is right! Ford never built it itself. But through a bit of home industry and the availability of parts that can be exchanged, at least one copy has been made by an enthusiast.

The basis is a 1991 Sierra station wagon, the semi-sporty ‘GT’ version. then all technology was transferred from a Sierra RS Cosworth. The engine is a Cosworth block that has been mildly tickled by means of a K&N sport filter and stage 1 ECU tune. The result is a very tasty 270 hp. Not bad on a rear-wheel drive car weighing 1,300 kg.

Price Ford Sierra RS Cosworth Station Wagon

It’s not just the engine, the front bumper, grille and Softline rims also come from a Sierra RS Cosworth. In the interior there are fabric Recaro bucket seats to behold. So cool, a thick Recaro sports seat upholstered in fabric. Nowadays everything is alcantara (secretly just plastic) or eco-friendly leather (secretly just plastic). What was actually wrong with good fabric upholstery?

The copy does of course have some signs of wear, but that is neatly indicated in the advertisement. It is also a car more than 30 years old. Handy: the car has been inspected and is also registered as a Sierra RS Cosworth station wagon! The price of all this beauty? Less than 15 grand.

Of course it was none other than the unsurpassed Rachid who found this special car on Marktplaats, for which we thank you! Interested? You can view the advertisement here!

