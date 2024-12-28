Sierra Nevada loses its white mantle: snow cover has been reduced in the last 40 years

Sierra Nevada is starting to lose its last name. Every year it snows less or more irregularly on the highest mountain in Granada on the Iberian Peninsula. That is the conclusion that can be drawn with the data collected by the Sierra Nevada Global Change Observatorya monitoring program in which the Ministry of Sustainability and the University of Granada work, and which shows that snow cover has been reducing for 40 years. The Government of Andalusia, through Cetursa, He admits his concern, but is proud of the investment made to create artificial snow.

Andalusia authorizes Sierra Nevada to capture more water for artificial snow after relaxing restrictions

In the Sierra Nevada, winter is no longer what it used to be. The ski slopes, which for decades have been an icon of Granada tourism, are facing increasingly shorter seasons and more unpredictable conditions. Javier Herrero, hydrologist specialized in snow and collaborator of the Observatory, explains it graphically: “The snow takes refuge at altitude, where the conditions allow it to remain.” This phenomenon, attributed to increasing temperatures and the impact of climate change, is redefining the Granada mountain landscape.

The Observatory team has been collecting data dating back to the mid-1980s, revealing how the average temperature in the region follows an upward trend, while the amount of snow continues to decrease, with oscillations. “The snow level is rising slightly as the temperature increases,” says the specialist. At the same time, he points out that the change also affects the traditional winter calendar: “We see a later start to the season and an end that occurs earlier and earlier.”

The climatic variability, typical of the Mediterranean climate in which the Sierra Nevada is located, further complicates the panorama: there are years with generous snowfalls, but also seasons marked by drought. However, it is something that happens cyclically on Earth, since climate change is a natural tendency on the planet, according to the expert. The problem is that human action seems to accelerate its effects. “We do not have concrete data that allows us to categorically affirm this phenomenon, but if we observe the amount of CO₂ that has been released in recent decades, we can see that the industry or the economic rhythm of developed countries themselves are behind this factor. that accelerates change,” says Herrero.

The decline is also evident in historical data. In 1995, the last glacier of the Sierra Nevada disappeared, located under Veleta. Since then, what remains of the ice sheet that replaced it continues to shrink. “In the Sierra Nevada there used to be glaciers. Now there isn’t. It is an inevitable trend,” laments Herrero. In fact, it is enough to look at the Pyrenees to see what the deterioration is in that sense: “In the north they still have glaciers, but they are also disappearing.”





Snow produced

Faced with these conditions, Cetursa, the public company dependent on the Government of Andalusia that manages the ski resort, has intensified its commitment to artificial snow. In recent years, investments worth approximately 5 million euros have been made to improve the equipment that allows snow to be produced at temperatures and conditions that are less conducive to doing so. These new infrastructures have allowed the slopes to be opened in difficult years.

“The snow system is what has allowed the opening under the current conditions,” Cetursa points out. Without going any further, this season it has opened with 12 skiable kilometers despite the limited snowfall. However, in 2015 it opened with 70 kilometers. From Cetursa they explain that it is difficult to determine how much of the snow used each season is produced because it also depends on whether competitions are held that require an increase in skiable kilometers. This year there is no competition planned, but the October and November danas did leave snow that has served as a base to now open with the help of the snow cannons produced.

The use of artificial snow worries conservationists. Javier Egea, spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción, denounces that the production of artificial snow is aggravating the environmental situation. “We are putting all the obstacles in the way of doubling the water concession that Cetursa wants to produce more artificial snow,” he says. They put these obstacles in anticipation of what may happen. As happened in 1995 with the disappearance of the last Veleta glacier, environmentalists fear that the Las Yeguas lagoon will become history for using more water than it has to then produce snow.

In fact, environmentalists denounced last season that Cetursa had used the water resources of the lagoon to fill the ponds that then go to the machines that produce snow and that they had done so outside the concession period. Something that the Guadalquivir Hydrographic Confederation (CHG) admitted, to the point of denying Cetursa its request to double the amount of water to which they can have access each year.

Concern at different levels

The changes in the Sierra Nevada don’t just affect the ski industry. The president of the Sierra Nevada Business Association, Ordoño Vázquez, admits that the beginning of the season is increasingly difficult. “We are concerned about the starting situation in recent years. We must be attentive and take the necessary measures,” he says. Meanwhile, companies are trying to adapt by “restructuring staff and adapting to the new situation.”

In parallel, the natural ecosystem is also suffering. The retreat of snow and ice affects native species that depend on these habitats to survive. Although Herrero emphasizes that weather models have improved in the short term, the long-term future remains uncertain. “Right now we are aware of the changes in climate that are occurring in the North Atlantic and that may have an influence that we had not anticipated throughout Europe, such as a possible glaciation,” he warns.

With the data on the table, the case of Sierra Nevada illustrates how climate change is reconfiguring not only landscapes, but also economic and social models. The measures to prevent it from getting worse are urgent, but, in the eyes of environmentalists like Javier Egea, economic and political interests seem to slow down the response: “The responsible administration does nothing because Cetursa is the administration and the politicians who approve things are members of its board of directors. “It is what it is,” he laments.

High temperatures in January render Sierra Nevada’s millionaire investment to create artificial snow useless



Meanwhile, the snow, ephemeral and vulnerable, continues to fall less and less. And with it, the opportunities to preserve a natural treasure that defines the identity of Granada and Andalusia also seem to fade. “It is difficult to know if in the future it will snow as much as in the past because the scientific models do not stop changing as we have more data, but we will be talking, in any case, of time periods that are incomprehensible for human beings,” says Javier. Blacksmith.