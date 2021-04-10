This will be the last weekend for those who enjoy skiing and snowboarding on the Sierra Nevada ski resort of Pradollano.

The season will officially end on the 18th of April, despite still enjoying 30 skiable kilometers of slopes distributed over the six, skiing areas.

In fact, at present, on the higher slopes the spring snowfalls have left good quality snow up to a meter thick in some places.

This announcement was made by the semi-public company that runs the ski resort, Cetursa.

Until the final day of the season, the ski station will maintain six, ski lifts in action: the cable car, Al Andalus, the ski-carpet lifts, Sheep and Dauro, and the chair lifts, Emile Allais, Stadium and lagoon

Cetursa Sierra Nevada made the decision not to prolong the skiing season because of a drop in accommodation bookings as well as forfaits.

This ski season has been very different to previous ones; it didn’t start until the 18th of December, yet it is one of the European ski resorts that has offered most skiable days (122).

(News: Sierra Nevada, Granada, Andalucia)