The strike called for this Saturday by the unions has caused the Sierra Nevada winter station closurewhile suspended the night skiing.

Cetursa, the public company that manages the station, has notified that due to the first stop day Convened closes the station throughout the day. He has also reported that the return procedure of the storm acquired in ticket offices through the website.

This is The first of the eight days of total strikes and partial convened by the strike committee of the around 400 workers of Cetursa Restontes, who among other claims demand compliance with the agreements signed a year ago and the adaptation and maintenance of the professional categories.

The strike arrives after this Friday the union organizations and the company tried without success of come to an agreement through negotiation.

The first strike day for this Saturday coincides in the middle of the bridge for Andalusia Day in the community, and after this there are other full -time strikes in the days the days March 8, 22 and 29 and April 12 and 19during Holy Week.

In addition, if an agreement is not reached, there will also be a day of partial strikes between 08.00 and 12.00 on March 14 and April 4.