Sierra Leone | The former president was charged with an attempted coup in Sierra Leone

In the coup attempt at the end of November, 21 people died.

3.1. 21:43

West African Former President of Sierra Leone Ernest Bai Koromaa were charged on Wednesday with attempted coup. According to the country's administration, a coup attempt took place in Sierra Leone at the end of November. On Tuesday, the first charges were brought against 12 people for the hijacking attempt.

Koroma was the president of Sierra Leone from 2007 to 2018. The authorities have previously said that Koroma has been under house arrest and has been interrogated. Koroma's lawyer Ady Macauley said on Wednesday that Koroma's charges are scheduled to be heard in court on January 17.

Koroma's adviser Sheriff Mahmud Ismail told news agency AFP before the charges were filed that Koroma had discussed going into exile in Nigeria.

In November In a coup attempt on the 26th, hijackers attacked an army armory, two barracks, two prisons and two police stations. The hijackers also clashed with Sierra Leonean security forces.

The attempted hijacking left 21 people dead and hundreds of inmates escaped from prisons before the authorities got the situation under control.

The past decade in West Africa has been a turbulent one, as military coups have taken place twice in Mali and once in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Niger. In addition, in Guinea-Bissau, the president Umaro Sissoco Embalo appointed two new security officials in September amid fears of a coup.