The Government of Sierra Leone has imposed a national curfew after a group of armed individuals attempted to attack a military barracks in Freetown, the capital, early this Sunday. The security forces have fought throughout Sunday against the attackers, whom the Executive has described as “renegade soldiers.” They have been expelled to the outskirts of the city, in the Jui area, and calm has been restored, Chernor Bah, Minister of Information and Civic Education, said in a statement. “Most of the city is calm and under the control of the State security forces,” he noted. The military barracks attacked is Wilberforce, one of the largest in this African country and the main one of the Sierra Leone army. Late on Sunday, the Government confirmed the arrest of “the majority” of those responsible.

Sierra Leone President Julius Maada Bio has vowed to defend peace and democracy and praised the “brave security forces” for repelling “renegades”. Sierra Leone has been in a tense situation since President Bio was re-elected in June, a result rejected by the main opposition candidate and questioned by international partners such as the United States and the European Union.

“The public is assured that the Government and our State security forces are in control,” the Ministry of Information also indicated in a statement. “To allow security forces to continue the process of arresting the suspects, a curfew is declared throughout the country with immediate effect,” the message adds. The West African country’s civil aviation authority has urged airlines to reschedule flights.

The attack on military facilities was not the only attack this Sunday, as the Government has also confirmed that the main detention centers in the country, including the central prison in Freetown, known as Pademba Prison, have also been attacked. In this prison, with capacity for about 300 prisoners, more than 2,000 people survive in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions, according to data from the US Department of State from 2019. For now, it is unknown how many prisoners have escaped.

The assailants have freed several prisoners and kidnapped others in an organized action that has led to a shootout, as confirmed to the Efe agency by a source from the penitentiary services. “Yes, there is a prison break. “I can’t comment more than this,” the source said. Subsequently, the Government issued a message in which it stated: “In order to protect the lives of civilians, including those of prisoners, the security forces have been forced to carry out a tactical withdrawal.”

Popular rapper Alhaji Amadu Bah, alias LAJ, who is serving a prison sentence for robbery and assault in June this year, is among the prisoners who have escaped from prison, as shown in several videos spread on social media that have not been able to be verified.

A Reuters journalist, who had earlier witnessed a group of armed men commandeer a police vehicle near the Wilberforce barracks, said that the nearby streets were mostly empty. “We are going to clean up this society. We know what we are proposing. We are not going after any ordinary civilian who should go about their normal activities,” one of the masked men, dressed in military uniform, told him before leaving.

The ministry has also reported that the headquarters of the public radio and television station SLBC “is not on fire or under siege”, thus denying information circulating on social networks that claimed this point. “The general director of the SLBC is doing his job and has not been arrested. “The security forces are advancing in the operation to defeat and arrest those responsible for today’s attacks,” the statement added.

The attack has been condemned by the European Union, the United States, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the United Kingdom, among others. The European Union has called for respect for the constitutional order and the US embassy in Freetown has urged full cooperation with the ongoing operation by Government security forces to arrest those responsible. ECOWAS, based in Abuja (Nigeria), has condemned the “plot by certain individuals to acquire weapons and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone.”

The event occurred after the authorities reported on July 31 that the police detained an undetermined number of soldiers who were planning to use peaceful protests as a pretext to commit attacks against State institutions.

A questionable victory

Sierra Leone held elections on June 24 that gave Bio victory with 56.17% of the votes, thus obtaining a second five-year term, despite the fact that the opposition questioned the result. These elections were the fifth in Sierra Leone since the end of its bloody civil war (1991-2002), which devastated the nation and caused more than 50,000 deaths. They took place still under the shadow of the protests of August 10, 2022 against the high cost of living, harshly repressed by the security forces and in which at least 27 civilians and six police officers died.

A former brigadier in the Sierra Leonean army, Bio ruled the country as dictator for two and a half months in 1996, after a coup d’état that led to democratic, multiparty elections.

