Football player Mohamed Salah partner of Luis Diaz At Liverpool, he experienced moments of panic during a World Cup qualifying match for the Egypt team against Sierra Leone.

Salah was almost attacked when Sierra Leone fans entered the field to intimidate him, in a match played at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Stadium, in Liberia.

Before the end of the match, fans jumped from the stands with the intention of attacking Salah, but were stopped by his teammates and the stadium security forces, who reduced two of them to the grass.

Some photographers present captured the moment and a fan was seen apparently intending to kiss the player’s feet while another was wearing the team’s shirt. Manchester City. Other fans were running around the field.

After what happened, Salah had to leave escorted by the military to avoid a major inconvenience.

Salah did not score a goal but was the protagonist of his team’s 0-2 victory, with two goals from Trezeget. Salah assisted on the second goal.

SPORTS

