The paths of Sierra Espuña lead to idyllic viewpoints, abandoned farmhouses and forgotten mining operations. Now, the result of research carried out over the last two years, a publication rescues a heritage that speaks of the past of the regional park and, at the same time, draws attention to the charms it treasures, and that could make this protected space a destination First level for nature and cultural tourism.

In ‘History of the roads of the Sierra de Espuña and its slopes’ (Natursport, 2023), Lázaro Giménez and Javier Ramírez delve into the emblematic green lung to describe the landscape and ethnographic wealth that comes along its more than 500 kilometers of paths and tracks. According to Giménez, the vestiges point to the existence of Muslim settlements in the mountains since the 9th century, but it was not until the Christian repopulation that there was documentary evidence of a series of “old roads” linked to the use of natural resources. In the 16th century, Castilian, Aragonese and Navarrese families arrived in the area, mainly dedicated to livestock, agriculture and the production of charcoal. To facilitate the development of this activity, the new settlers open communication routes that structure the mountain and its surroundings. These are narrow itineraries, which only allowed the passage of mounts.

Many of these bridle paths –or cavalry– have remained in service ever since. Moreover, at the end of the 19th century they reappeared due to the forestry and hydrological works that were undertaken in Sierra Espuña. At first, the engineers relied on this arterial network to undertake the revegetation and anti-runoff work, but the ongoing project required “wider, safer and more durable” roads. Thus, between 1891 and 1903, that first original network was completed with the construction of almost 228 kilometers of forest roads that still arouse the admiration of technicians today.

Giménez recalls that this engineering work represents one of the landmarks of the dry stone heritage that the Region preserves, and that it now aspires to recognition by Unesco. Laid out with limestone from the area, without mortar and with the help of local workers who knew this technique well, these paths remain “unpolluted” despite more than a century having elapsed. The authors, accompanied by a group of collaborators known as ‘path archaeologists’, have traveled all the paths to document them. Their work will serve the direction of the protected space to promote the recovery of these arteries with history. The publication, available in bookstores and on the Nartursport website (25 euros), is completed with the memories of the ‘guardians of memory’, the last inhabitants of this magical mountain.