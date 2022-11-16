THE TRUTH Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 20:51



The Sierra Espuña Regional Park already shows the result of the restoration of two of its snow wells, numbers 11 and 13, located on the so-called esplanade of Murcia. The inauguration is scheduled for the end of next week. The works carried out in recent months, carried out by the company Patrimonio Inteligente according to the plan drawn up by the Ecoproyecta architecture studio, are part of a comprehensive action that covers the entire heritage complex made up of other buildings, water sources and trails. , which has just released the protection of Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC), with the category of Place of Ethnographic Interest.

The investment undertaken by the General Directorate of the Natural Environment amounts to about 300,000 euros. As reported by LA VERDAD, the restoration works have brought to light the existence of a drainage network through which these structures drained, and thanks to the archaeological surveys carried out, a lime paving at the entrance of the caves has also been verified. wells so that the snow entered clean and pressed without traces of earth. Work continues in the area on the reconstruction of at least one other of these stone refrigerators.