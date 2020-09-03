There are artists who, early in their careers, the industry calls by the exciting label of “promise.” Of those that appear on the fold-out covers of Vanity fair among other smiling performers of his generation, of those who make films that generate murmurs of interest. But the promises are to be kept. And, when they have been working in the cinema for almost two decades and there are more intentions than successes, that adjective becomes a heavy slab that is difficult to tear off. British-American Sienna Miller knows what it means that luck only smiles on her side. And now he makes fun of her again with the breakdown of his relationship with Lucas Zwirner. It was her promised room.

At 38 years old, the actress’s life is not as perfect as it was proposed by the industry or magazines 15 ago, when her career began to take off. First, Miller – born in New York but raised in London – tried it as a model, with some success. Then came the cameras. After a couple of appearances in series and movies, the cinema surrendered to that blonde beauty from the 2000s, with a point grunge similar to that of Kate Moss – her arch enemy for years – but also with an elegant background thanks to her informal looks loaded with the so in vogue bohemian dresses.

Three consecutive films in her career (she only made one a year, yes) put her in the spotlight: Alfie (2004), with Jude Law; Casanova (2005), along with the late Heath Ledger; and Factory Girl (2006), already starring her and where she also played the actress Edie Sedgwick, Warhol’s muse. Roles of a free, conquering, sparkling woman who also helped build her public image. An image that also added her to the covers of the best fashion magazines and made her a style icon.

Tape Alfie He also launched her to fame because the romance that occurred in her became a reality, cannon fodder for the press. Jude Law and Sienna Miller fell in love and walked their romance around the world until they got engaged on Christmas 2004. She was 22 years old; him ten more. The wedding bells stopped ringing seven months later, when in the summer of 2005, he publicly apologized for having an affair with the nanny of the three children from his previous marriage. That vaunted scandal, with the News of the World eavesdropping, broke their relationship. They tried to take it up again five years later, throughout 2010. It did not work.

That was the stage of Miller’s greatest public brilliance. There were more films, yes, but none were too bright or with a completely revealing role. Five years ago, in his mid-thirties, it seemed that Miller was once again adjusting to the profile of promise that had marked him so much in his early days. Her appearance in the miniseries The Girl, where she gave life to Tippi Hedren in her stage of filming with Hitchcock, she got her nominations for the Bafta and the Golden Globes. There was even theater: she resumed with some success the role of Emma Stone as Sally in the production of Cabaret In New York. But her career is still plagued by small productions and secondary characters that do not quite reflect the star that she could have been.

In the sentimental question, the journey has been parallel. After the breakup with Law in 2007 came fellow British actor Rhys Ifans (Hugh Grant’s eccentric roommate in Notting hill), with whom she had a long relationship that reached a commitment, after he asked her to marry her up to three times, but which broke up due to jealousy. After dating Balthazar Getty and returning with Law, another interpreter, Tom Sturridge, arrived. They were together since 2011 and in 2012 they had a daughter, Marlowe Ottoline, to finally break their relationship in 2015.

Miller’s last known relationship was, until a few days ago, with Lucas Zwirner, 29, the son of gallery owner David Zwirner and who runs his publisher. The couple had been dating for a year and a half and got engaged in January. But again, fate doesn’t seem to want to give Sienna Miller good cards, personally and professionally. Or at least enough to finish burying that hackneyed qualifier of eternal promise.