Siena, the goose with the shaken horse wins the Palio dell’Assunta 2023

L’Goose wins the Palio of Siena of August 16, 2023. The contrada wins with the shaken horse, Uncle Tailcoatin a Palio of the Assumption featuring a series of crashes after a thrilling ride long dominated by the Panther. The Goose returns to victory 10 years later since the last success, obtained in 2013.

At the start, the Giraffe sprints in front of everyone with the horse led by Tittia. The jockey, chasing the sixth consecutive victory and the eleventh overall, takes off but falls. The Pantera finds itself in first position, but a crash at the beginning of the third lap calls everything into question. The two shaken horses dell’Oca and della Torre are at stake for the victory: Zio Frac triumphs without the jockey Carlo Sanna and wins the Palio for the second time.

