Siena – Padua 3-2 (21-25, 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 15-13) Siena wins the endless battle with Padua. The Tuscans come back from 0-2 and bring home two very precious points for the race to save. Van Garderen in a special evening (28 points), excellent debut of the Polish Bartman, author of 18 points. For Padova 20 by Takahashi and 19 by Petkovic. The good escape in the first for Padova comes with a run of five consecutive points, from 8 equal to 13-8 for Cuttini’s team, with Petkovic’s ace and a duel won with a block that make the difference. Pelillo plays the Bartman card, but the guests have the set in hand even when a block by Mazzone mends it to -3 (17-20). Van Garderen tries his last effort (20-22), Asparuhov works well in attack and blocking, Petkovic closes the set. Padova immediately flies ahead by five lengths in the second set (5-10), manages well the return attempt of the landlords led by Bartman (10-13), exploits the imprecision of the Sienese attack. Ricci with a couple of blocks tries the desperate leap (20-23) but Asparuhov lands the balls which are worth the 2-0. Third set without history, Siena immediately flies up to 10-5, then extends further when the two-way block Van Garderen-Ricci neutralizes Petkovic twice in a row (14-7). Bartman for +9 (19-10), Petric with the ace of 22-11, still the Polish opposite for the point that sends the match to the fourth set. Even in the fourth Emma Villas starts strong, 5-0, resists Petkovic (5-3), then extends again with Van Garderen, first at 12-8, then at 16-10. Excellent blocking work by Ricci, Bartman signs the +8, then Finoli signs two aces and the set goes on file. Fifth set for strong hearts: Siena ahead 3-1, then five consecutive points from Padova (3-6). Siena gets back on track with two consecutive aces from Van Garderen (8-7). Takahashi puts the Venetians ahead (10-11), a great block by Petkovic on Van Garderen (11-12), then Van Garderen takes the chair: blocks for 13-13, then takes advantage of the first match ball after the host invasion (15-13). (Stefano Salvadori)

It’s a challenge between two teams that absolutely need points for different objectives. Piacenza tries to climb a few positions in the standings after two consecutive stops in the Superlega, Taranto has to leave the hot zone. The result is a hard-fought game in which neither team holds back: Gas Sales Bluenergy wins at the tie break after being ahead 2-0 and being recovered by the guests who were good at taking the match to the tie break. it is played on the match between Lawani (10 points) and Simon (100 percent in attack). The opposite guest makes and unmakes: unstoppable for a good part of the match, he misses the decisive ball, the Cuban, on the other hand, is uncatchable in attack even if Gas Sales Bluenergy makes a huge mistake in serving. Di Pinto’s team didn’t take advantage of two opportunities to get ahead 1-0, Piacenza managed to give themselves a set ball with a point from the free Scanferla and then closed with two guests’ mistakes. Taranto is not there and starts again flying immediately 7-2. Gas Sales Bluenergy realizes that it cannot be satisfied with having won the first fraction and resumes play driven by Romanò, protagonist of four points in rapid succession that are worth overtaking 12-11. However, the difference is made by Gironi, who enters and places two consecutive aces before favoring Simon’s block of 21-18. It is the decisive break for the 2-0. The third set is almost entirely from the Taranto brand, which dominates until 17-9. Botti changes half the team by inserting Gironi, Basic and Cester for Romanò, Leal and Caneschi, the hosts reduce the disadvantage but the gap is too high with Gioiella extending the match. At 2-1, the hosts are off to a better start, reaching 12-9. The usual Lawani never backs down and puts his arrow back with 17-16 for Di Pinto’s team, then in the final Falaschi becomes the protagonist who with his series of serves, and two errors in attack by Simon, seems to dig the break in favor of Taranto (22-18). Instead Piacenza draws at 22 but when it has to change pace it is again overtaken by the Apulians who take the match to the fifth set. Where the landlords start ahead and stay there for the entire fraction. Gironi signs the 8-5 which leads to the change of field, Taranto lends a hand by making a mistake in the serve and Gas Sales Bluenergy takes the two points. (Matthew Marchetti)