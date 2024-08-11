Siena, killed with a rifle shot at home: her partner arrested

Yuleisi Ana Manyoma Casanova’s partner is being investigated for aggravated homicide by the relationship affective and cohabitation relationship. The chief prosecutor of Siena, Andrea Boni, made this known in a press release. His office’s decision was made “also in order to allow for an appropriate defense by the suspect” although the 26-year-old Colombian national “definitely denied the voluntariness” of what happened “referring to a shot fired accidentally”. The man was arrested and is now in Santo Spirito prison.

The incident occurred yesterday. The thirty-three year old girl remained victim of a gunshot 16 gauge loaded with pellets. When the shot was fired, the gun was in the young man’s hands and the two were in the bedroom of their home in via del Villino, while other people were present in the house.

The rifle, as explained by Boni, was illegally detained and that is why the 26-year-old was arrested almost in flagrante delicto. “In the next few hours, the request for validation will be made by the investigating judge,” added the prosecutor.

Not only that: the man is also under investigation for mistreatment in the family, illegal possession of ammunition and soft narcotics “following some statements collected by the judicial police and following the search of the same carried out in the house” says Boni.

“The investigations, which continued throughout the night and are still ongoing, are tending, in particular, to clarify the dynamics of the shooting” he concludes.