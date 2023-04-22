Video

Last game of the regular season for Virtus Entella called to score points on the Siena field. After the home draw with Recanatese and Reggiana’s by now first place in mathematics, second position is up for grabs, to be contested with Cesena, which would allow for an easier calendar in the playoffs. So not only must the Biancocelesti aim for full points against Siena but hope that Cesena doesn’t do the same at Alessandria. Mister Volpe doesn’t give up complimenting the team and underlines how Virtus Entella, in the second round, is the team in Italy after Catanzaro to have scored the most points.



