The Robur Football Association (Acr) Siena 1904 Società Sportiva Dilettantistica srlbetter known as Siena, an Italian football club based in Siena controlled for a few weeks by Roberto Romanohas until January 2, 2024 to present a settlement plan.

This was established a few days ago by the Rome court through the delegated judge Marco Genna who he named Anna Maria Gualtieri as commissioner, admitting the company to the unitary procedure for settling the crisis with the application of protective measures from creditors given the requests to open judicial liquidation made by The Footbal Street Lt and 35 former employees. In 2022 the company has accumulated losses of almost 8 million euros and the net equity is negative against revenues of 1.2 million.

A few weeks ago when the property was Emiliano Montanarithe TAR of Lazio had confirmed the decision with which the Sports Guarantee Board of Cones had rejected the proposed appeal from ACR Siena 1904 Spa against the denial of the request for the issuance of the national license for participation in the 2023/2024 Serie C championship.

After the TAR ruling, the Spa changed its status and name to that of Acr Siena 1904 Amateur Sports Club limited liability. At the same time the property from Global Service Of Mountaineers it ended precisely at Romanshareholder and sole director.

In over a century of history the Sienaoccupying 52nd place in the ranking of the sporting tradition of the teams that played in TO and 36th place in the perpetual points ranking, he played in 9 editions of the top series, 13 Serie B championships, 1 post-war mixed championship, and 44 Serie C tournaments plus 8 Serie C2 tournaments, registering in total for 75 professional years out of the 90 organized by FIGC since 1926.

The best placing in Serie A is 13th place in the 2007-2008 season. It also reached the semi-final of the Italian Cup 2011-2012 and won 1 championship B series1 Super Cup of Series C and 2 Amateur Championships.

