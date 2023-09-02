An 86-year-old man received a 26,000-euro tax bill for an assessment in 1998 but to be paid within five days. The notification is from the Revenue Agency. The man, from Piancastagnaio (Siena), took pen and paper and wrote to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni asking for help.

The story is reported by The nation, where it is explained that the former trader has recently received several tax bills for sums still owed to the Treasury. The last one is the highest.

“I am an 86-year-old pensioner and I live in a small mountain village – he writes -. My job has always been that of trader and entrepreneur. I have always tried to have an honest and loyal relationship with dozens of regularly employed employees to whom I have paid contributions civilly. This is still reminded to me today when I meet my former employees».

The man addresses the prime minister speaking of “persistence” and wonders “how can I pay given that I do not own real estate and that the only income to support is the pension, which is modest among other things. I feel like a second-class citizen.”