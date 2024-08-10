A dry thud, a dull sound that many have heard in the early afternoonThe noise of a gunshot.

She died like that, hit in the head, a foreign woman, of Colombian origin, aged 31 that this afternoon in his house a stone’s throw from the historic center of Sienawas mortally wounded by a bullet fired, according to an initial reconstruction, by mistake from one of the family members who was in the apartment at the time. At the time of the incident, the partner and three friends were at home. All are now in the offices of the Flying Squad where they are being questioned. The rifle was seized and the victim’s body was removed after 8:30 p.m.

A shot fired by mistakeaccidental, it seems, a fatal mistake while the weapon was being handled by someone present.

The bullet would have reached the 31-year-old’s head and the intervention of the rescuers was of no avail. After the call for help from those who had understood that the thud could be the epilogue of a tragedy, they arrived at the apartment where the tragedy took place. the Siena medical car and an ambulance from the Siena Public Assistance. Medical staff tried to revive the woman but her injuries were too serious.

They were the neighborsin the main street of Strada del Villino, to raise the alarm after the shooting at around 3.30pmFor several hours, the forensic police have been carrying out investigations in the home where the family of South American origin lives.

In the apartment too the men of the flying squad and the patrol cars as well as the magistrate on duty Niccolò Ludovici.

The 31-year-old’s partner was immediately taken to the police station to be questioned and try to eliminate any other investigative hypothesis other than the accidental gesture.

As always happens in these cases, the weapon was seized in order to be analysed and for make comparisons between the trajectory of the shot that killed the woman and the accounts provided by those present. Versions that could be confirmed or not in the next few hours after the work of the scientific police in the apartment.