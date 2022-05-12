After about 170 years in the country, a German multinational decides to close its operations in Russia. The reason is the war in Ukraine, but international sanctions since the invasion of Crimea were already affecting business. Busch, this Thursday (12/05), when presenting the company’s latest results.

Shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Siemens had already stopped all new business and deliveries to Russia and Belarus. Now, the withdrawal from the Russian market must proceed, Busch said.

“This decision was not easy for us,” he said, mentioning the duty of care for customers and local employees. The consequences for employees were being analyzed and the company would “continue to support them in the best possible way”.

Business since the 19th century

Siemens was founded in 1847 in Berlin by Werner Siemens, a lieutenant in the artillery, and Johann Georg Halske, an expert in precision mechanics. In just a few decades, the company grew from a small workshop – which, in addition to telegraphs, mainly manufactured ring-rail mechanisms, wire insulators and water meters – to one of the largest companies in the electrical sector in the world.

Siemens was one of Europe’s first multinational industrial companies. Production abroad began in 1863, when Siemens founded a cable factory in Woolwich, England. Nineteen years later, the company set foot in Russia, founding a cable factory in St. Petersburg. In tsarist Russia, Siemens participated in the construction of the telegraph link between Moscow and the then capital St. Petersburg.

Today, Siemens is an internationally active conglomerate. More than 300,000 people work for the company, which is headquartered in Berlin and Munich and has offices in 125 locations in Germany and in a further 190 countries. In 2021, the company had a turnover of 62.3 billion euros (R$ 334 billion).

Growing problems with Russia

With the exception of the period of the two world wars, cooperation with Tsarist Russia, and later with the Soviet Union, developed generally without problems for Siemens. That changed when today’s Russia, led by President Vladimir Putin, increasingly came into conflict with international institutions and became the target of sanctions and boycotts.

In 2020, for example, customs authorities at Frankfurt Airport seized a shipment from Siemens containing switches and computer modules. The order was supposed to go to a subsidiary of Russian state nuclear Rosatom and, apparently, would then be forwarded to Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant. The shipment of Siemens components would therefore violate the European Union’s embargo on Iran. Siemens claimed that it did not know the shipment would be forwarded to Iran.

The company’s management has not always behaved clearly and has also tried to carry on business with Russia despite the embargoes imposed. For example, then-CEO of Siemens, Joe Kaeser, traveled to Moscow just two weeks after Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in March 2014. There, he met with President Putin and the head of the Russian state-owned railroads, Vladimir Yakunin.

Kaeser praised the “trust relations” with Russia and promised not to be guided by “short-term turmoil”. The timing of the visit and Kaeser’s comments raised suspicions that Siemens wanted to downplay the significance of the annexation of Crimea and put its own profit above international law and European interests.

Siemens is also suspected of violating sanctions by supplying gas turbines to Crimea. According to the contract, they would be destined for a thermoelectric plant in Russia, but the Russian newspaper Vedomosti later discovered that the turbines were destined for the peninsula annexed by Moscow. Siemens wanted to deliver them to the Crimean cities of Sevastopol and Simferopol despite sanctions.

The German government reprimanded the company at the time: “It is the responsibility of the company to ensure that export laws and sanctions are observed,” said a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Economy. Then-federal government spokesman Steffen Seibert called the case “completely unacceptable.”

Siemens can fund decision

Siemens is currently feeling the effects of sanctions against Russia, and contracts in the rail sector, in particular, are facing losses.

On the other hand, Siemens’ sales in Russia have only represented about 1% of its global sales. Meanwhile, worldwide demand for Siemens products remains high. In the company’s latest balance sheet, it reported that orders grew by a third and sales by 16%.

Siemens CEO, however, has mentioned a difficult business environment. He says that, in addition to the war in Ukraine, the German company has also been feeling the consequences of the pandemic, and cited increased risks related to the supply of electronic components, raw materials and logistics.