The energy division will be spun off, and Siemens Energy will start trading on Monday. What shareholders of the DAX group can expect. By Stephan Bauer, Euro am Sonntag

S.a connection to the capital market has always been one of Joe Kaeser’s strengths. As the chief financial officer of the industrial group Siemens, he liked to throw a piece of wood between the feet of his boss at the time, Peter Löscher, in dialogue with investors. As a Siemens boss, even outgoing, Kaeser still enjoys chatting with the guys from London and New York – especially when there’s something to sell.

The spin-off of the energy division creates a new Siemens, “a transparent and significantly lower-risk company,” the Lower Bavarian advertises for the final step of the corporate restructuring he has initiated. Six years ago Kaeser heralded the Siemens conversion with its “Vision 2020”. Next Monday, the strategic plan including its further development “Vision 2020+” will be implemented with the initial listing of the independent subsidiary Siemens Energy.

Put an end to the recurring construction sites, with decades of proverbial Siemens breakdowns Kaeser wanted. But that’s not all. The business’s return should increase and the share should become more attractive to international investors. This gave rise to the idea of ​​building a focused industrial company with independently operating subsidiaries, for example in medical and energy technology, from a conglomerate that was at times sprawling.

When Siemens shareholders see the papers from Siemens Energy (SE) in their depots on Monday – for every two Siemens shares they receive a paper from the SE booked in – Kaeser’s work with the largest spin-off in German economic history to date is complete. At the same time, the SE, which has sales of almost 30 billion euros and was previously the core of the 172-year-old traditional group, is facing the rough wind of the market. Siemens initially holds 45 percent, of which almost ten percent is in the pension fund. As a result, Siemens’ sales will shrink considerably, from a good 85 billion euros in sales in 2019 to around 57 billion in the fiscal year at the end of September.

How much energy is there?

But how is the energy sector developing and how valuable will the new share be? SE starts as a restructuring story. In the years before the energy transition, gas turbines were the Group’s biggest profit maker – that is over, today decentralized energy generation dominates. The business model of the US oil and gas supplier Dresser-Rand, which was taken over at the high oil price in 2014, has also fallen out of time. Then large parts of the energy transmission division and a 67 percent share in the wind power company Siemens Gamesa are in SE.

From these pieces of the puzzle, the new boss Christian Bruch has to create a powerful company. The process technician, formerly at Linde, has experience as a renovator. SE chief supervisor Joe Kaeser wants to support him with careful control. Bruch sells the potential DAX candidate to investors as a full-range supplier of energy technology. After all, SE offers everything from a single source, from conventional power plants to renewable energies, electrolysis systems for hydrogen generation, power transmission and services.

But not only fossil-based technologies are under pressure. Things are not going smoothly at the wind power subsidiary Siemens Gamesa either. In the case of land-based wind turbines, projects have recently got stuck and costs have skyrocketed. Only offshore wind power turns smoothly, here the Spaniards are world leaders.

Hidden treasures

The greater transparency provided by the stock exchange listing certainly increases value for SE. “So far, areas such as power transmission technology have almost been lost, but that is changing now,” says Ingo Schachel, an analyst at Commerzbank. What is clear, however, is that the applicant must become more profitable. Bruch aims to achieve an operating margin of 6.5 to 8.5 percent by 2023 without restructuring costs. For comparison: in 2019 it was mathematically a good four percent. In the first nine months of 2020, SE posted a net loss of 1.5 billion euros. “Our performance has to get better,” promises Bruch. The boss has to save well over a billion euros for this. That will be a sticking point: “In order to be successful in the long term, the return targets should also be achieved in two to three years,” says analyst Schachel.

The spin-off gives Siemens itself the opportunity to be valued significantly higher on the capital market in the future. After all, the new group with the areas of digital industry (DI), smart infrastructure (SI) and traffic technology is not only smaller, but also finer. Kaeser’s calculation: The more clearly highly profitable and high-growth segments such as the technologically leading digitization division DI emerge and the higher the share of sales, the more likely their higher evaluation factors will have an impact. “The spin-off should usher in the beginning of a reassessment of the group”, Gael de-Bray, London analyst at Deutsche Bank, is convinced.

The fact that this does not remain a theory but could become practice is not only supported by the recent good development of the Siemens course. The core businesses were convincing in the past Corona quarters. DI, in which software expertise for industrial digitization is bundled, recorded high demand despite the severe economic crisis, and sales fell far less than the competition. The picture is similar with smart infrastructure. Business with building technology or distribution networks took market share from rivals such as Schneider Electric or Johnson Controls. The traffic technology even managed a small increase in sales, while competitors such as Alstom or Bombardier shrank sharply. “You are gaining market share, and that is not at the expense of the margin,” praised analyst de-Bray.

As the economy picks up, the outlines of a growth stock could become clearer. Organically, Andreas Willi, an analyst at the US bank JP Morgan, believes the Munich-based company will have a four to five percent increase in sales per year, and he also sees margins and cash flow on the rise. It is a great opportunity for the designated CEO Roland Busch. After the renovation, the technician will fine-tune the list of core businesses. “Busch is the right man to advance the new Siemens technologically,” says analyst Schachel. Even if he does not officially become boss until Kaeser’s departure at the annual general meeting at the beginning of February – Busch’s go-ahead will be given on October 1.



INVESTOR INFO

Siemens Energy Siemens shareholders will be booked the shares of Siemens Energy (SE) at a ratio of 2: 1 in the depot. For example, if you hold 20 shares, you receive ten SE papers. One shortcoming: Many funds and ETFs that target the DAX have to sell. Siemens wants to manage this “flowback” with banks in a way that is gentle on the exchange rate. The mother initially holds 45 percent of SE, but wants to reduce the stake, which also creates price pressure. Opportunities arise from the successful implementation of the margin targets. Commerzbank assumes a fair value per share of 33 euros.