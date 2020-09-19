The industrial group Siemens has another major order from Deutsche Bahn on the hook. By Stephan Bauer, Euro am Sonntag

According to reports, the freight subsidiary DB Cargo has ordered up to 400 freight locomotives from the Siemens Mobility division, which are to replace old diesel engines from 2023. The new railcars should be able to run on both electricity and diesel and be used on non-electrified sections of the route. The latter make up around 16,000 kilometers in the Deutsche Bahn rail network. The order should be worth a billion euros.

In mid-July, the transport technology division Mobility had already received a large order from Deutsche Bahn for 30 new ICE trains, also with a volume above the billion mark. Mobility is one of the three core divisions of the future smaller Siemens. The largest area to date, energy technology, will be spun off at the end of September.



Train: Traffic technology is accelerating and is one of the drivers alongside the digital industry. Splitting creates value. Attractive.

