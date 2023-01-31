EIt may sound a bit strange, but when composing he is strongly influenced by the weather, said George Benjamin eleven years ago in connection with his orchestral piece “Palimpsest”. He loves sunny, cloudless winter days, “when the air is perfectly clear and there’s that intense, direct light that accentuates the diversity of things and makes the details of a landscape appear clearer. That transforms the world, you look at it with different eyes.”

Benjamin, who is now being awarded the Ernst von Siemens Music Prize 2023, which is worth a quarter of a million euros, is able to translate such sensual impressions into clear, transparent structures like no other. The music of Claude Debussy was one of his early inspirations, but his path led him to a personal style marked by strong assimilation power. French influences, the English tradition, exemplified by Benjamin Britten, Schönberg’s serial technique and an understanding of sound sharpened by computer skills are brought to a synthesis. Benjamin is always concerned with intellectual content beyond pure structural thinking. In doing so, he moves in a field of musical tradition that, to this day, has received too little attention in the German-speaking cultural area, where mainly questions of material and technique have been discussed for too long.

His main instrument is the orchestra, from which he draws dramaturgically precisely calculated colors. It also forms an important basis in his operas, especially in “Written on Skin” (2012) and “Lessons in Love and Violence” (2018), focal points of his recent work. Both deal with conflictual love in the context of domination, the templates come from the Middle Ages and Elizabethan drama.

Benjamin’s career was mapped out early on. Born in London in 1960, at the age of sixteen he was not only the youngest but also one of the last students of Olivier Messiaen in Paris. A photo that has become iconic shows him with his teacher and with Pierre Boulez, who, at the age of eighteen, had also studied with Messiaen in the final years of the war. He continued his studies in Cambridge with Alexander Goehr, and at twenty, still a student, he became the youngest composer to be performed at the traditional Proms in London with his orchestral piece “Ringed by the Flat Horizon”. Conductors such as Simon Rattle, Pierre Boulez and Kent Nagano subsequently made his orchestral works internationally known, and the London Symphony Orchestra portrayed him in numerous performances during the 2002 season. Benjamin – since 2017 Sir George – has been teaching composition at London’s King’s College since 2001 and has also made a name for himself as a programmer at London’s Meltdown Festival, among others, as a pianist and as a conductor of mostly contemporary music; in Germany he is primarily associated with the Frankfurt Ensemble Modern.

With its main prize – sponsorship prizes also go to Sara Glojnarić, Alex Paxton and Eric Wubbels – the Ernst von Siemens Music Foundation honors an all-round musician who has shaped musical life in an unspectacular but lasting way and is far from having reached the end of his varied activities is. In the current situation, which is characterized by economic uncertainty and structural change, this is not a bad sign.