The crisis of the German group Siemens Energy worsens. The company’s values ​​have fallen by up to a third on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after it was learned this Thursday that it is negotiating with the German Government a rescue of its wind energy business, Siemens Gamesa. The million-dollar losses of the Spanish subsidiary have caused it to need help to strengthen its balance sheet, given the impossibility of obtaining financing from banks.

The energy company needs about 15,000 million euros, as it has acknowledged in a statement after the German economic weekly WirtschaftsWoche advance the conversations with the Executive of Olaf Scholz. The Ministry of Economy has also confirmed through a spokesperson that it is negotiating with the company what these guarantees should be like.

Siemens Energy, spun off from the Siemens Group three years ago – although Siemens AG still owns 25.1% of the energy technology group – expects losses of €4.5 billion in the year ending September 30 due to quality defects in Gamesa wind turbines. The company itself confirmed it this Thursday: it expects the results to fully coincide with forecasts. Losses in the wind energy business could be even greater in 2024 than the markets expected, adds the company, which has stopped accepting orders for the manufacture of certain turbines.

The reaction of the financial markets to the announcement of negotiations for the rescue has been immediate with a sharp decline in the price of Siemens Energy, the subsidiary of the German group that brings together all the energy divisions (gas, energy and wind production), with a collapse from 33% to less than seven euros at midday. A similar drop had already occurred in the summer, when the company announced quality problems with wind turbines.

Banks’ indecision was hindering Siemens Energy from pursuing new businesses. As the company has suggested, the entities with which it usually works are reluctant to continue taking risks, for example when it comes to financially guaranteeing new orders for large long-term projects, which on the other hand are essential for the company. These are large projects for the construction of power plants or the expansion of electrical networks, for which it is necessary to guarantee the client that they have the financial means (their own financial reserves or adequate guarantees from the banks) to execute the orders in a solid manner. Siemens AG has decided not to offer further financial support following the failures detected in the turbines.

That is where the German government coalition and public guarantees come in. The spokesman for the Ministry of Economy limits himself to confirming the conversations and describing them as “close and trustworthy”, but without offering any further details. According to the weekly Der Spiegel, which cites sources close to the group, Siemens Energy does not have serious liquidity problems and has almost 10 billion euros in cash and unused credit lines. What is failing are the banks’ credit lines for long-term projects. According to this publication, the company needs guarantees worth between 7,000 and 8,000 million euros per year to support them.

Siemens took over the Spanish company specialized in onshore wind farms in 2017. In 2020, the group spun off the entire energy business and Siemens Energy has since been independently listed on the Stock Exchange. The integration of Gamesa was difficult from the beginning, with the management in Munich at odds with that in Madrid and numerous quality problems involved. In recent years, the problems of the entire European wind industry have also been added, which has seen how the costs of energy and raw materials have increased considerably. Competition with Chinese suppliers, who enter the global market with significantly lower prices, has not helped the German company either.

The company explain like this why it has asked the German Government for help: “The strong growth in the order book, especially in the former gas and electricity business areas, gives rise to a greater need for guarantees for long-term projects. Taking into account this need, the executive board is evaluating various measures to strengthen Siemens Energy’s balance sheet and is in preliminary discussions with different stakeholders, including banking partners and the German Government to ensure access to an increasing volume of necessary collateral. to facilitate the strong growth anticipated.”

Siemens Energy admitted in August that it expected costs of €1.6 billion for repairs and replacement of faulty turbines due to quality defects in the two most recent models of onshore wind turbines, the 4.X and 5.X.

Senior managers at Siemens Gamesa, the world’s largest manufacturer of offshore wind turbines, were replaced in November last year with the aim of improving profitability problems. Worldwide, the company has 79 centers, including sales and service offices, research and development centers and 15 factories to produce components such as blades. In Spain, more than 5,000 employees depend on the wind branch of the German firm.

