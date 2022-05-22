By Ludwig Burger and Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Siemens Energy on Saturday presented a €4.05 billion bid for minority stakes in wind turbine unit Siemens Gamesa, hoping to eliminate a complex ownership structure that has weighed on its shares.

The bid, at 18.05 euros per share, represents a 27.7% premium over the last closing price, before it was affected by the news, and a 7.8% premium over Friday’s closing price.

Siemens Energy is under increasing pressure from its shareholders to take full control of Siemens Gamesa (SGRE), in which it holds a 67% stake that was inherited after a spin-off from the former Siemens parent company.

Despite the participation, Siemens Energy was unable to exert significant influence in dealing with product delays and operational issues at Siemens Gamesa, which issued three benefit violation alerts in less than a year.

“It is critical that SGRE’s deteriorating situation is stopped as quickly as possible and that the repositioning of value creation begins quickly,” said Joe Kaeser, chairman of the supervisory board of Siemens Energy.

Company sources told Reuters in January that Siemens Energy was exploring options to acquire the remaining stake in Siemens Gamesa and that a deal could be struck in the Northern Hemisphere summer.

Siemens Energy added that its aim is to delist Siemens Gamesa, which Spanish stock market regulations allow once 75% ownership is reached.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Ludwig Burger)