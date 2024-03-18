DThe German technology group Siemens will expand its cooperation with the American chip manufacturer Nvidia. Siemens CEO Roland Busch and Nvidia boss Jensen Huang announced this on Monday at a technology conference held by the US company. Nvidia specializes in graphics chips for artificial intelligence (AI) and takes a leading role here because almost all AI data centers rely on the chips.

Now Siemens wants to significantly advance its offering for industrial customers in the area of ​​digital twins with the Nvidia products. The focus is on the industrial metaverse. This is a virtual space that represents the real world like a digital twin. Real environments such as factories or transport systems should be simulated virtually.

Like in the real world

However, there were repeated delays in the visualization because the graphical computing power reached its limits when the effects of different temperatures or defective components on the processes had to be depicted. This is where the particularly powerful Nvidia chips will come into their own in the future to significantly speed up virtual simulation and its visualization.

Tasks that once took days would now be completed within hours, with technical development data presented in the context of how it would appear in the real world, Siemens promises. “We will revolutionize how products are designed, manufactured, maintained and perceived,” announced Busch.

“As we move towards the industrial metaverse, this next generation of industrial software enables customers to experience products as if they were in the real world: in their context, breathtakingly realistic and, in the future, also through natural language interaction,” he added.







Industry facing massive transformation

Together with Nvidia, Siemens wants to offer accelerated computing, generative, i.e. self-learning AI, and Nvidia applications (Omniverse Cloud) to corporate customers on the Xcelerator platform. “Omniverse and generative AI are driving the massive transformation of industrial companies,” says Nvidia boss Huang. According to him, Siemens is bringing Nvidia's platforms to its customers and opening up new opportunities for decision-makers in all industries to develop the next wave of AI-supported digital twins of all sizes.

At the conference, the two partners said they showed how generative AI will revolutionize the visualization of complex data and enable photorealism. The shipbuilder HD Hyundai served as an example. The South Korean company is a leader in the development of sustainable ships that run on ammonia or hydrogen.

According to Siemens, this is a complex process that requires a high level of detail and a simultaneous overview of a large number – up to seven million – components. With the new product, these huge technical data sets can be standardized and visualized interactively, says Siemens. Siemens did not provide any information on the financial details of the more intensive cooperation with Nvidia.