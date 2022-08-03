The head of Siemens Bruch announced the impossibility of supplying the Nord Stream turbine to Russia

The only obstacle to the delivery of the turbine needed to increase the flow of fuel through the Nord Stream gas pipeline is the position of Russia, which refuses to provide the necessary documents. Such an accusation against Gazprom was made by the CEO of Siemens Energy, Christian Bruch, reports RIA News.

According to him, from the German side, all documents, including customs, are ready for delivery. But it is impossible to send equipment without the consent of Russia, so the turbine has been in the country for more than a week and nothing happens to it.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously confirmed that Russia must provide customs information in order to receive the turbine. In turn, the Russian Foreign Ministry claims that it has not yet received clarification on the status of the turbine. What exactly the Russian side means by this and what documents it would like to see is not specified.

Meanwhile, Vitaly Markelov, deputy chairman of the board of the gas concern, said that the acceptance of the turbine is possible only if the European Union, the United States and Canada lift sanctions against Gazprom.

Against this background, the EU is gaining confidence that Russia intends to completely stop supplies via Nord Stream as part of the geopolitical confrontation with Europe. Igor Yushkov, a leading expert at the Russian National Energy Security Fund, also expects supplies to stop in the fall or winter. More precise dates cannot be given due to the lack of information from Russia.

Currently, only one of the six units remains in operation at the Portovaya compressor station. Because of this, pumping was reduced from 167 million cubic meters per day to 33 million.