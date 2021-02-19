Ponferradina won the playoff hopefuls’ derby against Mirandés thanks to a goal from Óscar Sielva, that in his centenary with the blue and white jersey he made an outstanding match crowned with the victory goal. The rojillos, blunt in attack, played with ten from minute 72 after the expulsion of Iván Martín for protesting.

The game started high in revolutions and with the two teams pressing in the opposite field, which led to the goalkeepers having little work in the first half. La Deportiva tried it from afar with shots from Aguza, which ended in a goal disallowed for offside by Yuri, and Curro, and the Mirandés did the same through Pablo Martínez, but the spotlight was diverted.

After half an hour of play, José Alberto was forced to move the bench due to Javi Jiménez’s injury, injured in the left ankle, which gave place to Letic. Before the break, Paris signed the first shot between sticks with a volley from the front which Lizoain stopped without major problems.

Ponferradina came out hungrier in the second half and, after a deflected shot from Curro, the Blue and Whites opened the scoring with a goal from Sielva. Moi went into the left wing and left the ball for Pablo Valcarce, who put a measured cross at the far post so that Sielva, with a header, scored 1-0, which is the sixth of his personal account this season.

José Alberto moved the bench giving entry to Cristo and Álex López, but Mirandés had a hard time finding holes in the Bercianos’ defensive line and the game was even more complicated for the rojillos andn minute 72 with the expulsion of Iván Martín for protesting a decision of the collegiate.

Ponferradina was increasingly comfortable on the field, waiting for their opportunity to kill the counter, and Juergen was about to achieve it twice, but it was not necessary for the victory to remain in El Toralín and Deportiva continue dreaming of him. playoff.