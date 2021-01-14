On Thursday, January 14, the German agency DPA confirmed the death of illusionist Siegfried Fischbacher, a member of the duo Siegfried & Roy. It was his sister Dolore, a Franciscan nun living in Munich, who notified the artist’s death.

“I was at home in Little bavaria, Las Vegas. I was still able to pray with him and tell him that my deepest thoughts are always with him. After the conversation he went to bed, and then fell asleep ”, he said, referring in the last part to the conversation they had over the phone.

On the other hand, Dave kirvin, Siegfried Fischbacher’s publicist, announced through a statement that the funeral service will be held in private and that a public monument is planned in the future in honor of the artist who died at age 81.

Although the exact cause of the illusionist’s death has not been revealed, earlier this week, the Las Vegas Review-Journal portal published a report detailing that he was receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer, and that in December he underwent to a 12-hour surgery to remove a malignant tumor.

Siegfried Fischbacher was the last survivor of the duo he established with Roy Horn, who succumbed in May 2020 after presenting symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The couple retired from the stage in October 2003 after Roy Horn was attacked onstage by the white tiger Mantecore, one of the animals they used for their show.

